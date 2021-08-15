Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

