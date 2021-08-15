NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,955 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1,872.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $49.75 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

