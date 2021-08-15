NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,091,000 after purchasing an additional 276,236 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS opened at $245.15 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

