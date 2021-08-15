NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 529.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

JCI stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.