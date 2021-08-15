NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lazard were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lazard by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 204,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lazard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lazard by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

