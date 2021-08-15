NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 456 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

