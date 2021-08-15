NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $$55.30 on Friday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449. NEXT has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.7582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

