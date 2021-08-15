NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0019

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $391,887.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00132983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,098,418,639 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,186,530 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

