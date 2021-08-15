NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $173.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.