NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

