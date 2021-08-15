Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$26.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

