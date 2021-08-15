Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$26.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
