Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $268.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.