Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

