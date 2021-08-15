NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post $423.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the highest is $429.00 million. NOW posted sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOW.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.