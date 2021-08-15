NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post $423.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the highest is $429.00 million. NOW posted sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOW.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

