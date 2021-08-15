NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to Release Earnings on Monday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $76.99.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
