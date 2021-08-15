NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 1,999,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NULGF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. NuLegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

