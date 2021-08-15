NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 1,999,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NULGF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. NuLegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
