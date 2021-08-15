Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,478 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Evolution Petroleum worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,109,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 336,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 976,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

