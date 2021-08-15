Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Genie Energy worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 125.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 161.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:GNE opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

