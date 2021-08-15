Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

