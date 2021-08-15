Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

