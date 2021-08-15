Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Exterran worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 63.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exterran by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 329.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTN stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

