Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,171,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $377.32 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 31.19 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

