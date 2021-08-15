Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alico worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alico stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

