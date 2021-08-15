Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ESSA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

