Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,753,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,886 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 188,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 345,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$14.30 during trading on Friday. 112,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,104. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

