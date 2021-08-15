Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in July

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $10.89 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
