Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in July

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $10.89 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 45.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

