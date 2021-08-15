Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nuwellis alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and Second Sight Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Second Sight Medical Products N/A -153.96% -86.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Second Sight Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.73 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.40 Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 40.83 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Second Sight Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Nuwellis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.