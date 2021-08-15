Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.71 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $436.37 million and $42.34 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

