Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 19,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,316,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 557,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

