OIN Finance Market Cap Tops $5.13 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $521,383.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00874175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00105073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,959,980 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

