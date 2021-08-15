OLO (NYSE:OLO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

