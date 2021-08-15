Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities lifted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.14.

Omeros stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $958.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.