Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $4.44 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $414.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00009628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00393031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,252 coins and its circulating supply is 562,936 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.