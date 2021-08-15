ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $451,500.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

