Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of ONTX stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 362,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

