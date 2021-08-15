Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $4.96 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

