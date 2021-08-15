Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.
NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $4.96 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.74.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.
