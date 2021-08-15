OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneMain by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,195,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

