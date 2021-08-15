Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPRO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Open Lending stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 233.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

