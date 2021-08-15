Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,106,297 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.44% of Open Text worth $60,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Open Text by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

