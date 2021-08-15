Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,700. The company has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.