Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,700. The company has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
