Oppenheimer Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.99) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.94). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.23) EPS.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $140.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $130.60 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

