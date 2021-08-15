Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,154,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

