Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

WSC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 205,363 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $43,090,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

