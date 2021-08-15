OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 331.7% in July

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

