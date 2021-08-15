Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 512,013 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.21. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.