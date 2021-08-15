Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $2,577,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $7,583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 323.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 139,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

