Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $971,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 59.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 22.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.49 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

