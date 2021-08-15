Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.56 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

