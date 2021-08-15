Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,109 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $150,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.