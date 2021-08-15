Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 132 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $100.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.